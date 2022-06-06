Union Pool full 2022 Summer Thunder lineup: Sun Ra Arkestra, Sadies, Can’s Malcolm Mooney, more

Union Pool's Summer Thunder series kicked off yesterday (6/5) with Katy Kirby and June McDoom, and it continues with free shows every Sunday afternoon through August 28. The full lineup is out now, with all the TBAs filled in. The new additions: Armand Hammer on July 10; The Sadies on August 7; Fred Thomas (of the James Brown Band) on August 14; Former Can vocalist Malcolm Mooney and his band on August 21 with the Ryan Sawyer / Steve Gunn / Shahzad Ismaily trio; and as usual, The Sun Ra Arkestra close things out on August 28.

This Sunday's Summer Thunder show (6/12) is The Messthetics (ft Fugazi's Brendan Canty and Joe Lally) and SAVAK, and other previously announced shows include Tonstartssbandht and Gus Englehorn (6/19); Sheer Mag and Phantasia (6/26); Latin soul legend Joe Bataan (7/3); Black Dice's Eric Copeland and the NYC live debut of L.A. producer Maral (7/17); Jamaican dancehall DJ and singer Sister Nancy (7/24); and Natural Information Society (7/31).

All Summer Thunder shows happen on Union Pool's patio, rain or shine, with doors at 2 PM. There are DJs as well, and with the El Diablo truck's excellent breakfast tacos it's a great, low-key, and affordable brunch option too. (Summer Thunder is a great way to spend any Sunday afternoon.) The shows are free, no RSVP required, and 21+. For the more popular shows you're definitely going to want to show up early.

Head below for the full Summer Thunder 2022 schedule.

SUMMER THUNDER 2022 LINEUP / SCHEDULE

JUNE 12

THE MESSTHETICS

WITH SAVAK

JUNE 19

TONSTARTSSBANDHT

WITH GUS ENGLEHORN

JUNE 26

SHEER MAG

WITH PHANTASIA

JULY 3

JOE BATAAN

JULY 10

ARMAND HAMMER

JULY 17

ERIC COPELAND + MARAL*

(*LIVE NYC DEBUT)

JULY 24

SISTER NANCY

JULY 31

NATURAL INFORMATION SOCIETY

AUGUST 7

THE SADIES

AUGUST 14

FRED THOMAS

(OF THE JAMES BROWN BAND)

AUGUST 21

MALCOLM MOONEY + BAND

WITH SAWYER / GUNN / ISMAILLY TRIO

AUGUST 28

THE SUN RA ARKESTRA