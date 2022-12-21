Union Pool hosting Free Tuesdays winter concert series (Downtown Boys, Bing & Ruth, more)

Union Pool has announced the "Free Tuesdays" winter concert series, which happens every Tuesday in January and February. The January lineup of free shows has been announced:

January 3: Lifeguard, Mary Jane Dunphe, Michael Berdan

January 10: Dark Thoughts, Pyrex, Lethal

January 17: Bing and Ruth & more TBA

& more TBA January 24: Downtown Boys, Special Guests TBA

The shows are free and open to the public for anyone 21 and over. RSVP is not required and entrance is based on capacity.