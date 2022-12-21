Union Pool hosting Free Tuesdays winter concert series (Downtown Boys, Bing &#038; Ruth, more)

Union Pool hosting Free Tuesdays winter concert series (Downtown Boys, Bing & Ruth, more)

Downtown Boys @ Union Pool, 2019 (photo by Kate Hoos)

Union Pool has announced the "Free Tuesdays" winter concert series, which happens every Tuesday in January and February. The January lineup of free shows has been announced:

The shows are free and open to the public for anyone 21 and over. RSVP is not required and entrance is based on capacity.

loading...
Filed Under: Bing and Ruth, Dark Thoughts, Downtown Boys, free shows, John Also Bennett, Lethal, Lifeguard, Mary Jane Dunphe, Michael Berdan, Pyrex, Union Pool
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan