Union Pool reopening this Friday!

After a month closed following the July 1 five-alarm fire in the building next door, Brooklyn's Union Pool has finally gotten the go-ahead to reopen and will be pouring drinks starting Friday, August 5 at 4 PM. This is good news all-around, especially as they recently stated that they would reopen no earlier than August 15.

They write: "Union Pool will reopen this Friday, August 5th @ 4pm! ❤️ Endless love and thanks to everyone who has offered support during this past nightmarish month. 🍻 Come by soon for some drinks; we’ve missed ya! 🎉"

This also means the return of one of Williamsburg's best small venues, and the return of their free Summer Thunder series on Sunday afternoons. There is no Summer Thunder this weekend (The Sadies had to cancel) but it will start up again on August 14 with Fred Thomas of The James Brown Band. Here's the current Summer Thunder schedule:

8.14 - Fred Thomas of The James Brown Band

8.21 - Malcolm Mooney Band (playing the songs of CAN)

8.28 - Sun Ra Arkestra

9.4 - Sheer Mag

Welcome back, Union Pool!