Union Pool reopening this week!

Closed for a long pandemic winter hibernation, Brooklyn's Union Pool is finally reopening on Wednesday, May 19. Hopefully for good. Initially it will be for "outdoor, socially distanced seating," but they say indoor service (which hasn't happened since March 2020) "will resume shortly, but we need a little bit to get that sorted."

Hopefully, live shows in their performance space won't be too far behind indoor service returning. Maybe a Summer Thunder show or two? Regardless, welcome back!