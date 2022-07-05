Union Pool still closed after Friday’s fire, give update: “We’re making significant progress”

Union Pool originally hoped to be closed only a couple days in the aftermath of the five-alarm fire that gutted the building next door and caused serious damage to restaurant Chimu in the other building it bordered. The bar and venue remain closed, but they've offered an update on how repairs are going.

"We’re making significant progress in cleaning & repairing the parts of the bar damaged in last weeks fire," they wrote on Instagram. "We hope to be open ASAP, but we still need to sort out a few things before that can be possible. Thank you all for your wonderful support. We’d be nothing without our community. See you soon."

There are no shows currently listed for this week; they included Country Westerns, Fletcher C. Johnson, and The Piggies on Thursday (7/7) which is now happening at nearby bar Harefield Road, and Sunday's free Summer Thunder show with Armand Hammer and Akai Solo, which will hopefully be rescheduled.