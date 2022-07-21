Union Pool still closed after July 1 fire; all shows through August 15 postponed

Bummer news: Williamsburg club and venue Union Pool will remain closed for at least another three weeks due to city regulations after the July 1 five-alarm fire in the building next door. (They had hoped to be open by now.) All shows between now and August 15 will be postponed. "Thanks for everyone’s support during this immensely frustrating time," UP writes.

Union Pool notes that their their weekly Wednesday Food Pantry is still happening, set up while they're closed at Macri Park across the street. They're always happy to have more volunteers -- show up at 9:30 AM on Wednesdays to help out.

Hopefully Union Pool will reopen in time for at least a few more shows of their free Summer Thunder series. The final two shows are still possibilities: August 21 is former Can vocalist Malcolm Mooney and the Ryan Sawyer / Steve Gunn / Shahzad Ismaily trio, and this year's finale is Summer Thunder regulars Sun Arkestra Trio (who just announced a new album) on August 28. Hopefully there might be some make-up shows as well.