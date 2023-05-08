Union Pool Summer Thunder 2023 lineup: Sister Nancy, Joe Bataan, Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, more
Union Pool's long-running, much-loved Summer Thunder series returns for free shows on the venue's back patio every Sunday afternoon in June, July and August. The first half of the series has been announced:
- June 4: Poison Ruïn
- June 11: keiyaA
- June 18: Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog
- June 25: Duendita
- July 2: Joe Bataan
- July 9: Sister Nancy
- July 16: Meridian Brothers
Openers and DJs for those shows, along with the second half of the series, are still to be announced.
Summer Thunder happens Sunday afternoons from 2-6 PM, and entry is free and based on capacity. Check out the poster below.