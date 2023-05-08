Union Pool Summer Thunder 2023 lineup: Sister Nancy, Joe Bataan, Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, more

Union Pool's long-running, much-loved Summer Thunder series returns for free shows on the venue's back patio every Sunday afternoon in June, July and August. The first half of the series has been announced:

June 4: Poison Ruïn

June 11: keiyaA

June 18: Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog

June 25: Duendita

July 2: Joe Bataan

July 9: Sister Nancy

July 16: Meridian Brothers

Openers and DJs for those shows, along with the second half of the series, are still to be announced.

Summer Thunder happens Sunday afternoons from 2-6 PM, and entry is free and based on capacity. Check out the poster below.