Union Pool Summer Thunder 2023 lineup: Sister Nancy, Joe Bataan, Marc Ribot&#8217;s Ceramic Dog, more

Union Pool Summer Thunder 2023 lineup: Sister Nancy, Joe Bataan, Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, more

photo by Amanda Hatfield

Union Pool's long-running, much-loved Summer Thunder series returns for free shows on the venue's back patio every Sunday afternoon in June, July and August. The first half of the series has been announced:

  • June 4: Poison Ruïn
  • June 11: keiyaA
  • June 18: Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog
  • June 25: Duendita
  • July 2: Joe Bataan
  • July 9: Sister Nancy
  • July 16: Meridian Brothers

Openers and DJs for those shows, along with the second half of the series, are still to be announced.

Summer Thunder happens Sunday afternoons from 2-6 PM, and entry is free and based on capacity. Check out the poster below.

loading...
Filed Under: BRISTOL RHYTHM & ROOTS REUNION, Ceramic Dog, duendita, free shows, Joe Bataan, Keiya, Marc Ribot, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, Meridian Brothers, Poison Ruin, sister nancy, summer thunder 2023, Union Pool
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan