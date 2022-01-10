Union Pool’s Food Pantry featured on NY1 (watch)

Union Pool has been running a food pantry to help feed those in need since June 2020. It was started by UP employees Suzanne Cub and Ryan Sawyer and provides food for around 150 people every Wednesday. The pantry is featured on NY1 this week as they chose Suzanne as their NYer of the Week.

"Community is the most important thing that we have right now, and mutual aid is a great way to experience that," Cub told NY1 in the segment, saying that she and Ryan were inspired to start the pantry by Union Pool's former owner, Alyssa Abeyta, who died six years ago.

Cub is also a trapeze artist and Ryan's a drummer (Gang Gang Dance among other projects) and together they are duo Lone Wolf & Cub. The NY1 story also features some of the other pantry volunteers like Suzanne's fellow nightlife fixture Anna Copa Cabana. Watch the segment over at NY1's website.

The Union Pool Food Pantry gives out nonperishable food every Wednesday from 11 AM - 1 PM.