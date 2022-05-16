Union Pool’s free “Summer Thunder” series is back (Sheer Mag, Messthetics, more)
After two years off due to the pandemic, Union Pool's free "Summer Thunder" series is back for 2022, happening Sunday afternoons in June, July and August on the venue's back patio. This will be the 10th anniversary of the series, and things kick off June 5 with Katy Kirby. The lineup also includes The Messthetics (ft Fugazi's Brendan Canty and Joe Lally) on 6/12, Tonstartssbandht on 6/19, Sheer Mag on 6/26, Summer Thunder regular Joe Bataan on July 3, Maral + Eric Copeland (Black Dice) on 7/17, Jamaican dancehall artist Sister Nancy on 7/24, and Natural Information Society on 7/31, with five more shows still to be announced. Hopefully one of those will be Sun Ra Arkestra.
You can RSVP to all announced Summer Thunder shows now, though it's not required, entrance based on capacity. Summer Thunder shows run 2 - 6 PM rain or shine.
Check out the 2022 Summer Thunder schedule below.
UNION POOL - SUMMER THUNDER 2022
JUNE 5 - KATY KIRBY
JUNE 12 - THE MESSTHETICS
JUNE 19 - TONSTARTSSBANDHT
JUNE 26 - SHEER MAG
JULY 3 - JOE BATAAN
JULY 10 - TBA
JULY 17 - MARAL + ERIC COPELAND
JULY 24 - SISTER NANCY
JULY 21 - NATURAL INFORMATION SOCIETY
AUG 7 - TBA
AUG 14 - TBA
AUG 21 - TBA
AUG 28 - TBA