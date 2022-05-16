After two years off due to the pandemic, Union Pool's free "Summer Thunder" series is back for 2022, happening Sunday afternoons in June, July and August on the venue's back patio. This will be the 10th anniversary of the series, and things kick off June 5 with Katy Kirby. The lineup also includes The Messthetics (ft Fugazi's Brendan Canty and Joe Lally) on 6/12, Tonstartssbandht on 6/19, Sheer Mag on 6/26, Summer Thunder regular Joe Bataan on July 3, Maral + Eric Copeland (Black Dice) on 7/17, Jamaican dancehall artist Sister Nancy on 7/24, and Natural Information Society on 7/31, with five more shows still to be announced. Hopefully one of those will be Sun Ra Arkestra.

You can RSVP to all announced Summer Thunder shows now, though it's not required, entrance based on capacity. Summer Thunder shows run 2 - 6 PM rain or shine.

Check out the 2022 Summer Thunder schedule below.

UNION POOL - SUMMER THUNDER 2022

JUNE 5 - KATY KIRBY

JUNE 12 - THE MESSTHETICS

JUNE 19 - TONSTARTSSBANDHT

JUNE 26 - SHEER MAG

JULY 3 - JOE BATAAN

JULY 10 - TBA

JULY 17 - MARAL + ERIC COPELAND

JULY 24 - SISTER NANCY

JULY 21 - NATURAL INFORMATION SOCIETY

AUG 7 - TBA

AUG 14 - TBA

AUG 21 - TBA

AUG 28 - TBA