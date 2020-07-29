Union Pool’s patio (and taco truck) are back open

There have been so many closings since coronavirus lockdown began, beloved places that are not going to return, and we are very glad to hear that Williamsburg's Union Pool has reopened its back patio for "seated, socially distanced drinks." As you can see in the photo above, they've also added picnic tables on the sidewalk along Meeker for more seating.

Equally good news: the El Diablo Tacos truck that's inside Union Pool's back patio is back open as well. Union Pool is currently open daily from 4-11 PM and they've got a killer happy hour at the moment from 4-5 PM daily featuring $2 tacos and Tecates and $4 margaritas.

Welcome back, Union Pool!

If you're missing seeing live music at Union Pool, so are we. Reverend Vince Anderson, who during non-pandemic times plays most Mondays at Union Pool with his band The Love Choir, has been doing a weekly livestream on Mondays at 8 PM Eastern via his Instagram and Facebook.