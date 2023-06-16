Universal Music “suspended” marketing Rammstein’s music amid Till Lindemann allegations

Rammstein's record label, Universal Music, has "suspended marketing and promotional activities for the band's recordings" amid allegations of sexual misconduct against vocalist Till Lindemann. New York Times reports that the allegations, which had previously been reported on in German outlet Tagesschau, are now being investigated by Berlin's state prosecutor.

"The accusations against Till Lindemann have shocked us and we have the greatest respect for the women who have spoken out so courageously in public in this case," a statement from Universal Music reads.

Lindemann was also dropped by his book publisher, Kiepenheuer & Witsch, after the allegations were made public. A statement from the band made earlier this month reads, "The publications of the last few days have caused irritation and questions among the public and especially among our fans. The allegations hit us all very hard, and we take them extremely seriously. We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows—in front of and behind the stage. We condemn any kind of transgression and ask you: Do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations. You have a right to your point of view. But we, the band, also have a right—namely not to be prejudiced either."