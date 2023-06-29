UNKLE announce first US shows in 13 years

UNKLE, the trip hop project of Mo-Wax founder James Lavelle, has just announced North American tour dates in September, which marks their first US shows since 2010. (There are also Mexico shows, their first since 2019.) The group will be presenting a new show, "Rōnin," which they describe as "a bespoke live selection of recent recordings, remixes and classics."

The tour begins in NYC at Knockdown Center on September 14 before heading to California for shows at L.A.'s Fonda Theatre on 9/17 and Berkeley's UC Theatre on 9/18. Tickets for all US shows go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, UNKLE's "Lonely Soul," featuring Richard Ashcroft and off of their classic 1998 debut Psyence Fiction, is the theme song from Idris Elba's new AppleTV+ series Hijack. Listen to that below.

UNKLE - 2023 TOUR DATES:

9/14 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

9/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

9/18 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

9/23 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center

9/24 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex