Unknown Mortal Orchestra add more 2023 tour dates, including 3rd NYC show

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have an anticipated new double album on the way, and while details on that remain TBA, they will be on tour starting in March. They've added more dates to that tour, including a third show at NYC's Webster Hall on April 15. Tickets for that go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM.

You can also still get tickets for UMO's 4/13 Webster Hall show but 4/14 is sold-out. All dates are listed, along with recent single "I Killed Captain Cook," below.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra - 2023 Tour Dates

Mar. 20, 2023 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House

Mar. 22, 2023 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Mar. 22 - 26, 2023 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest 2023

Mar. 25, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Mar. 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

Mar. 28, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Mar. 29, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Mar. 31, 2023 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Apr. 1, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Apr. 2, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Apr. 4, 2023 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Apr. 5, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Apr. 6, 2023 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

Apr. 7, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Apr. 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Radius Chicago

Apr. 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

Apr. 11, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Apr. 13, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Apr. 14, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Apr. 15, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Apr. 18, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Apr. 21, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Apr. 22, 2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

May. 28, 2023 - Brussels, Belgium - Core Festival 2023

May. 30, 2023 - Bexhill On Sea, United Kingdom - De La Warr Pavilion

May. 31, 2023 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Brixton

Jun. 15, 2023 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Albert Hall

Jun. 16, 2023 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Stylus

Jun. 17, 2023 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Galvanizers Yard