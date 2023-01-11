Unknown Mortal Orchestra add more 2023 tour dates, including 3rd NYC show
Unknown Mortal Orchestra have an anticipated new double album on the way, and while details on that remain TBA, they will be on tour starting in March. They've added more dates to that tour, including a third show at NYC's Webster Hall on April 15. Tickets for that go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM.
You can also still get tickets for UMO's 4/13 Webster Hall show but 4/14 is sold-out. All dates are listed, along with recent single "I Killed Captain Cook," below.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra - 2023 Tour Dates
Mar. 20, 2023 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House
Mar. 22, 2023 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Mar. 22 - 26, 2023 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest 2023
Mar. 25, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
Mar. 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
Mar. 28, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Mar. 29, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Mar. 31, 2023 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
Apr. 1, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Apr. 2, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Apr. 4, 2023 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Apr. 5, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Apr. 6, 2023 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant
Apr. 7, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Apr. 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Radius Chicago
Apr. 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
Apr. 11, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Apr. 13, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Apr. 14, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Apr. 15, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Apr. 18, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Apr. 21, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Apr. 22, 2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
May. 28, 2023 - Brussels, Belgium - Core Festival 2023
May. 30, 2023 - Bexhill On Sea, United Kingdom - De La Warr Pavilion
May. 31, 2023 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Brixton
Jun. 15, 2023 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Albert Hall
Jun. 16, 2023 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Stylus
Jun. 17, 2023 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Galvanizers Yard