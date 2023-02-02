Unknown Mortal Orchestra announce double album ‘V’ (watch the “Layla” video)

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have officially announced their anticipated double album. It's titled V and comes out March 17 via Jagjaguwar (pre-order). They've also released new song "Layla" and it's accompanying music video directed by Vira-Lata. The song is characteristically catchy, with dribbling guitar and a hooky chorus of "Lay low, Layla/Let's get out of this broken place." Check out "Layla" below.

Frontman Ruban Nielson based the writing of V on his experience helping an ill uncle in Hawaii, facing mortality head-on. "Suddenly, I was spending more time figuring out what others need and what my role is within my family," Ruban says. "I also learned that things I thought were true of myself are bigger than I thought. My way of making mischief - that’s not just me - that’s my whole Polynesian side. I thought I was walking away from music to focus on family, but the two ended up connecting."

V also includes previously-released single "I Killed Captain Cook." Check out the artwork and tracklist for V below.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra will be on tour this spring, including a visit to Treefort Fest and a three night stand at NYC's Webster Hall on April 13-15. All dates below.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra - V

1. The Garden

2. Guilty Pleasures

3. Meshuggah

4. The Widow

5. In The Rear View

6. That Life

7. Layla

8. Shin Ramyun

9. Weekend Run

10. The Beach

11. Nadja

12. Keaukaha

13. I Killed Captain Cook

14. Drag

Unknown Mortal Orchestra -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/20 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

3/21 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

3/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

3/22-26 - Boise, ID @Treefort Music Festival

3/25 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

3/27 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

3/28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

3/29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

3/31 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

4/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

4/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/4 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

4/5 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

4/6 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

4/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

4/8 - Chicago, IL @ Radius

4/10 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

4/11 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

4/13 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

4/14 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

4/15 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

4/18 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4/19 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

4/22 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

5/28 - Brussels, Belgium @ Core Festival

5/30 - Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

5/31 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

6/15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

6/16 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

6/17 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers