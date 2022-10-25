Unknown Mortal Orchestra prep double LP & 2023 tour, share “I Killed Captain Hook” video

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have shared new single and music video, "I Killed Captain Hook." The song meshes a throwback sound with more modern folk, with solo acoustic guitar and Ruban Nielson's classically raspy voice. The music video, filmed and directed by Ruban, is an apt companion. It features Ruban's mother, Deedee Aipolani Nielson, -- a Kanaka Maoli from Hilo and Miss Aloha Hula 1973 -- dancing in front of the ocean. The song's fantastical lyrics perfectly suit the dreamy video. Watch it below.

"I Killed Captain Hook" is UMO's first release since 2021 standalone singles "That Life" and "Weekend Run." and is the first taste of a new double album that's due in 2023. They've also just announced their first tour in four years. The North American leg kicks off in March 2023, and the UK leg runs from late May through June. All dates below.

The tour includes two NYC shows on April 13 and 14 at Webster Hall. Tickets for all dates are on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 AM local time.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra -- 2023 Live Dates

3/20 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

3/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

3/25 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

3/27 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

3/28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

3/31 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

4/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

4/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/4 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

4/5 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

4/6 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

4/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

4/8 - Chicago, IL @ Radius

4/10 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

4/11 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

4/13 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

4/14 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

4/18 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

4/22 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

5/30 - Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

5/31 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

6/15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

6/16 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

6/17 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers