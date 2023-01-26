Unloved announce new album ‘Polychrome’ (watch the “I did it.” video)

Unloved, the trio of Jade Vincent, Keefus Ciancia and David Holmes who provided much of the soundtrack for Killing Eve, have announced new album Polychrome, which will be out February 24 via Heavenly. It comes just six months after their double album The Pink Album that featured appearances from Jarvis Cocker, Jon Spencer and more, and these nine songs are from the same sessions. Also like that one, Julian House (The Focus Group / Ghost Box Records) did the artwork.

The first single is "I did it.," which keeps them right in their groovy, neo-noir nightcrawling world. “Simply put, 'I did it' is an affirmation of achievement," says Jade Vincent. "That deserves to be celebrated. Yeah, you did it. She did, she did.”

The song comes with a cool video directed and choreographed by Jack William Parry, who says, "Together, Jade & I discussed the films ‘Viva Las Vegas’ (1964, Ann-Margret/Elvis Presley) & ‘Bande à part’ (1964, Jean Luc Godard); both of which use very simple social dancing to enhance the story. The great thing about dance in a social setting is that you are seeing movement being exercised in raw form, and all walks of life being united through it. That’s why it ties perfectly into the track- instinctive and honest ambition; self assertion; dancing with joy but not needing to prove it otherwise.” Watch that below.

unloved - polychrome loading...

Polychrome:

1. Polychrome

2. Thrill me.

3. I did it.

4. Thank you for being that friend, you know, the one you never want to say goodbye to

5. I just stop.

6. It’s hard to hold you close when the world keeps turning.

7. Only for you.

8. Far from here

9. Rain on my parade.