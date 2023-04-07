Unreleased Arthur Russell songs collected on new LP (hear “The Boy With a Smile”)

Arthur Russell left behind a lot of unreleased music when he died from complications of AIDS in 1992, much of which has since been collected on a few different posthumous releases over the years. Picture of Bunny Rabbit features nine previously unheard recordings, "compiled from completed masters culled from two unique test pressings, including one, dated 9/15/85 by Arthur, provided by his mother and sister. A further four tracks were discovered in his tape archive." Most of the songs were recorded with engineer Eric Liljestrand at Battery Sound Studios and at Russell's East Village apartment.

Picture of Bunny Rabbit is out June 23 via Audika Records and includes a solo recording of “In The Light of a Miracle,” the instrumental title track, written for a friend's pet rabbit, and the haunting, beautiful "The Boy With a Smile," which you can listen to below.

PICTURE OF BUNNY RABBIT:

1. Fuzzbuster #10

2. Not Checking Up

3. Telling No One

4. Fuzzbuster #06

5. The Boy With a Smile

6. Fuzzbuster #09

7. Very Reason

8. Picture Of Bunny Rabbit

9. In The Light Of A Miracle