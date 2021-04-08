Unreleased Prince album ‘Welcome 2 America’ out in July (listen to title track)

The vast Prince archives, full of never-released material, is being opened again and following Super Deluxe editions of 1999 and Sign o' the Times, we're getting an album that was never released. Welcome 2 America was recorded and completed in the spring of 2010 but then "mysteriously archived." It's the first previously unreleased standalone album to come from Prince's vault and "documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice." It's out July 30 via Legacy.

The album features bassist Tal Wilkenfeld, drummer Chris Coleman, and engineer Jason Agel, with contributions from New Power Generation singers Shelby J, Liv Warfield, and Elisa Fiorillo and keyboardist Morris Hayes, who co-produced the album. You can check out the title track -- where Prince lays out lines like "Welcome to America, where you can fail at your job, get fired, re-hired, and get a 700 billion dollar tip" -- below.

There's a Deluxe Edition of Welcome 2 America that combines the double vinyl album and CD versions with a never-before-released Blu-ray of Prince's April 28, 2011 performance at The Forum, which was part of his Welcome 2 America Tour’s 21 Nite Stand in Los Angeles. The Deluxe Edition also comes with a 32 page 12x12 book, exclusive poster and "an embossed vellum envelope of limited edition memorabilia all housed in a luxe, gold embossed package."

You can pre-order Welcome 2 America now. Check out the Deluxe Edition packaging and tracklist below.

Meanwhile, Prince's 1998 album, The Truth, is getting reissued for Record Store Day's June 12 Drop. Originally released as an accompaniment to his 1998 triple album Crystal Ball, The Truth was made with primarily acoustic instruments. This marks its first vinyl release. More info here.

Welcome 2 America - Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Welcome 2 America

Running Game (Son Of A Slave Master)

Born 2 Die

1000 Light Years From Here

Hot Summer

Stand Up And B Strong

Check The Record

Same Page, Different Book

When She Comes

1010 (Rin Tin Tin)

Yes

One Day We Will All B Free

Blu-Ray

Joy In Repetition

Brown Skin (India.Arie cover)

17 Days

Shhh

Controversy

Theme From “Which Way Is Up” (Stargard cover)

What Have You Done For Me Lately (Janet Jackson cover)

Partyman

It’s Alright (Graham Central Station cover)

Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover)

Misty Blue (Eddy Arnold cover)

Let’s Go Crazy

Delirious

1999

Little Red Corvette

Purple Rain

The Bird (The Time cover/Prince comp)

Jungle Love (The Time cover/Prince comp)

A Love Bizarre (Sheila E cover/Prince comp

Kiss

Play That Funky Music (Wild Cherry cover)

Hollywood Swingin’ (Kool & the Gang cover)

Fantastic Voyage (Lakeside cover)

More Than This (Roxy Music cover)