Unsane reformed with new lineup, playing Brooklyn w/ Art Gray Noizz Quintet & Kissies

Two years ago Unsane frontman Chris Spencer announced that he was leaving the group and forming a new one, Human Impact. However, Cooper reactivated Unsane this August with a new lineup that includes drummer Jon Syverson (Daughters) and bassist Cooper (Paradise Players Club, Made Out of Babies), with a focus on the group's early material.

This new lineup of Unsane have been playing a few shows since that announcement and their next show is in Brooklyn at Our Wicked Lady on January 14 with Art Gray Noizz Quintet and Kissies (the noisy screamo band featuring Luk from Teenage Halloween). Tickets are on sale.

Human Impact, which also includes Jim Coleman (Cop Shoot Cop), Chris Pravdica (Swans) and Phil Puleo (Cop Shoot Cops/Swans), and still going and just wrapped up their first tour. You can pick up their EP01 on clear vinyl in the BV shop.