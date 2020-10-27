Until The Ribbon Breaks releases Toots and the Maytals remix to benefit Black Lives Matter

Until The Ribbon Breaks (the project of UK electronic musician Pete Lawrie-Winfield) has released an official remix of Toots and the Maytals' "Got To Be Tough," made "with the full support" of Toots' label Trojan Jamaica. Not only does the remix (and its artwork) pay tribute to the late, great Toots Hibbert, it also benefits a good cause -- Pete will donate 100% of profits from the song to Black Lives Matter. Pete writes:

I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to present this to Toots just a few weeks before his tragic passing earlier this month. I made this Re - imagination and accompanying video, not only as my own small way of giving voice to what is such an important movement, in such a crucial time - but also, because how often do you get the opportunity to work for an actual Legend?!. We continue to lose our heroes year on year, those who literally dedicated an entire lifetime to fearless expression. Inspiring entire generations, future artists and in Toots's case - giving voice to the silent, Remarkably, at 77 years old, Toots was still doing exactly that - still singing about the injustices of a world that will be worse without him. Luckily for all of us, we have the music, the legacy and the lessons. Rest in blaring horns and dub sirens Toots, I think I know which kind of peace you preferred.

The remix also comes with a video, edited by UTRB, featuring footage of such civil rights icons as Jesse Jackson, Andrew Young, C.T. Vivian, Paul Robeson, and Rosa Parks. Watch the video below, and purchase the track (for $1 or more) at Bandcamp.

Several musicians recently paid tribute to Toots in a Vulture feature. Blondie's Chris Stein said, "[Toots and the Maytals] should have been in the Hall of Fame years ago. I don’t know if he’ll get in posthumously, but it’s way overdue. They were hugely influential."