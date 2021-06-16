Unto Others (fka Idle Hands) sign to Roadrunner, release new song “When Will Gods Work Be Done”

Unto Others (fka Idle Hands) have signed to Roadrunner and their first single for the label is "When Will Gods Work Be Done," which was produced and mixed by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Code Orange, etc) and finds the band putting their usual metallic spin on goth rock.

Vocalist/guitarist Gabriel Franco says, "Our last full length came out over two years ago and much has changed, including the band and I, our name, etc... so I consider this a reintroduction of ‘us’ to those who connected with our music in the past, as well as a debut for the many who haven't. We did our best, and that's all we can do. So out of the frying pan, and into the fire, I think we have all been frying long enough."

Roadrunner Records SVP of A&R Dave Rath adds, "Having Unto Others join us at Roadrunner Records feels like a ‘welcome home’ to a family member we’ve been waiting for - for a very long time. Unto Others’ innovative combination of goth, rock and metal brings the genre to entirely new and unique places. They are pushing the genre beyond the expected to create a blend of heavy, dark, melodic songs combined with traditional metal we haven’t heard in quite some time. We are incredibly excited for this band to be part of the label’s storied legacy."

Watch the Brock Grossl-directed video for the new song below...