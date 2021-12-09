Unwed Sailor releasing a live EP (watch the “Blitz” video)

It's been a busy year for Unwed Sailor, the long-running post-rock project of former Pedro the Lion member Johnathon Ford. They released the new album Truth or Consequences in May, an expanded 20th anniversary reissue of their debut LP The Faithful Anchor in November, and now they're gearing up to put out a live session EP, Live at CommVess, on January 21 via Spartan Records (pre-order).

"It’s been a long time coming for Unwed Sailor to release a proper live recording and to document the process through film as well," Johnathon tells us. "Being able to give our fans an intimate first hand look into the vibe and sound of the band playing music and hanging out together in a live studio experience has been a real treat. We hope you enjoy watching and listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it."

We're premiering "Blitz," along with its video featuring footage from the session, and it's as gorgeous as you'd expect from this band. Check it out below.

Unwed Sailor are also gearing up to open the 2022 dates on mewithoutYou's Brother, Sister anniversary tour. We just caught the NYC date earlier this week, and if you're thinking about going, we highly recommend it. All dates are listed below.

Unwed Sailor -- 2022 Tour Dates

with mewithoutYou unless otherwise noted

*** - Unwed Sailor solo show

1/6 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole ***

1/7 - Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch

1/8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids Mi

1/9 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall + Schubas

1/10 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

1/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

1/12 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge ***

1/13 - Denver, CO @ Summit Denver

1/14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

1/16 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

1/17 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

1/18 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

1/19 - Redding, CA @ The Dip ***

1/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

1/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

1/22 - Fullerton, CA @ The Continental Room ***

1/23 - Tucson, AZ @ club congress ***

1/24 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister ***