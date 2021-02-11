Unwed Sailor releasing new album ‘Truth or Consequences’ (stream “Blitz”)

Former Pedro the Lion member Johnathon Ford's long-running post-rock band Unwed Sailor returned in 2019 with their first album in over a decade, Heavy Age, and they've remained very prolific since. Last year they put out Look Alive, and now they're gearing up for their third comeback-era album in as many years, Truth or Consequences, due May 14 via Spartan Records (pre-order).

We're premiering lead single "Blitz," which still finds the band making compelling instrumental rock, but this time they sound like they're pulling from the jangle pop of The Smiths and the breezier moments of The Cure. It's a really cool song, as you can hear for yourself below.

Last year, members of Pedro the Lion, Minus the Bear, mewithoutYou, Frodus, Serena Maneesh and more gave us a track-by-track review of Unwed Sailor's 2020 LP Look Alive.

Tracklist

Blitz

Palladora

Lilith

Ajo

Voodoo Roux

Truth or Consequences

Fellsway

Dark of the Morning