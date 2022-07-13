Unwound add 3rd NYC show! On Presale NOW

Post-hardcore legends Unwound have been adding dates to their recently-announced 2023 reunion tour, their first outing in over 20 years. After adding second shows in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, NYC, and Philadelphia, they've now expanded the tour some more, adding second dates in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and a third NYC show. See updated dates below.

The third NYC show is on March 12 at Irving Plaza, right after their previously announced March 10 and 11 shows. Tickets to 3/11 and 3/12 are available now with the BrooklynVegan presale password BVUNWOUND23. You may want to act quick - the presale for 3/10 is already sold out. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 15 at noon.

UNWOUND: 2023 TOUR

2/3/2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

2/4/2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

2/6/2023 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

2/7/2023 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

2/10/2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

2/11/2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

2/14/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theatre

2/15/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theatre

3/7/2023 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

3/8/2023 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

3/10/2023 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

3/11/2023 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

3/12/2023 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

3/15/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

3/16/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer