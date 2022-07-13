Unwound add dates to reunion tour

UPDATE: Even more dates added, including a third NYC show.

Pacific Northwest post-hardcore legends Unwound just announced a 2023 reunion tour, their first dates in over 20 years. After tickets went on presale on Wednesday morning they've expanded that tour, adding additional shows in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, NYC, and Philadelphia. See their updated dates below.

The new NYC show is on March 11 at Irving Plaza, a day after the previously announced date, on March 10 at the same venue. Tickets go on general sale Friday, July 15 at 12 PM, with a presale happening now. Use password BVUNWOUND23.

Along with the reunion, you can pre-order the 10th anniversary edition of the live album Unwound recorded on what was had been their final tour, Live Leaves, on autumn red vinyl.

UNWOUND: 2022 TOUR

2/3/2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

2/4/2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

2/6/2023 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

2/7/2023 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

2/10/2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

2/14/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theatre

3/7/2023 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

3/8/2023 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

3/10/2023 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

3/11/2023 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

3/15/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

3/16/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer