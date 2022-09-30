Unwound, Codeine, The Hated, Karate, Ida, Chisel & more playing Numero Group 20th Anniversary fest

Esteemed reissue label Numero Group is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a two-day festival, Numero Twenty, happening February 18 & 19 at Palace Theater in Los Angeles. The lineup is themed to the label's 200 series of '80s/'90s punk, hardcore and artistic rock reissues and features a bunch of bands from the era, including a few special reunions: Unwound, Codeine, The Hated, Karate, Ida, Ted Leo's old band Chisel, Everyone Asked About You, Ui, Rex and Tsunami. Tickets are on presale now with password TWENTY. and go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 3 at 10 AM ET.

"Twenty years is a long time to do anything, let alone a record company. Especially in the 21st century," say Numero Group co-founders Ken Shipley and Rob Sevier. "Somehow Numero managed to survive downloading, the collapse of several distributors, streaming, vinyl, and the ever evolving and particular tastes of the average reissue connoisseur, and has arrived in its second decade doing our most adventurous work. We were ten when we began looking at '90s indie as a potential source of artists ripe for rediscovery. We spent Numero's teenage years making lavish box sets for Codeine, Unwound, and Karate, just like we wished we did in our actual teenage years in the 1990s. Numero Twenty is a reissue of a feeling, of an era. Those before times when we weren't connected electronically and found out about cool shit through Letraset flyers and word of mouth. Of mix tapes, and letters, and beat up atlases in the glove box."

