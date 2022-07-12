Unwound reunite! First tour in over 20 years + ‘Live Leaves’ reissue announced

It's been 20 years since Pacific Northwest post-hardcore legends Unwound called it quits, but now they've announced a reunion tour for 2023! "When we put Unwound on the shelf in 2002, we never thought we’d return to the project,” drummer Sara Lund said. And guitarist Justin Trosper adds, "Starting over again is a rebellious act against our failure."

For the reunion, Justin and Sara will be joined by bassist Jared Warren of Karp, Melvins, and Big Business, a longtime associate of the late Unwound bassist Vern Rumsey, and Nocturnal Habits’ Scott Seckington is providing second guitar and keyboards. Yesterday, Numero Group teased the tour announcement with a video of the band's current lineup rehearsing, and you can check that out below.

The tour goes down in February and March, and it hits Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia. The NYC show is on March 10 at Irving Plaza, and there's a BrooklynVegan presale starting Wednesday (7/13) at 10 AM for that show. Check back Wednesday morning for the password. The general public on-sale begins Friday (7/15) at noon. All dates are listed below.

Unwound have also been reissuing some albums recently, including a new 10th anniversary edition of their 2012 live album Live Leaves, which was recorded on the band's final tour. That's set to hit shelves on September 2, and you can pre-order it on autumn red vinyl now.

Unwound -- 2023 Tour Dates

Feb 3 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

Feb 6 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Feb 10 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Feb 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Mar 7 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Mar 10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Mar 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer