Upchuck prep debut LP, share “Boss Up,” touring with Amyl & The Sniffers, more

Atlanta punks Upchuck have announced their debut album, Sense Yourself, which will come out on September 30 via Famous Class.

With the album announcement comes lead single "Boss Up," a hard-hitting jam with a well-fitting music video that sees the five-piece playing in a skate park, exploring graffiti-covered alleys, and hanging out of a school bus. The lyrics and sound of "Boss Up" reflect the themes explored on Sense Yourself, according to vocalist KT. “Calls for social change, a call for introspection and to heal one another, calls for awareness, and a call for action,” she says. “Know what needs to be done and act on it, all the while managing to take time to have a good fucking time and release.” Check out the music video for "Boss Up," plus the album art and track list for Sense Yourself, below.

This year Upchuck have been opening shows for Amyl & The Sniffers and The Paranoyds, and headlining dates with support from Psychic Death. Back in May, they rocked Brooklyn Steel with Amyl, and in 2019 they played a stellar set at Afropunk. Their remaining shows have them touring the South--see all dates below.

Upchuck Sense Yourself loading...

Sense Yourself:

1. Upchuck

2. Sense Yourself

3. Wage For War

4. Facecard

5. Boss Up

6. Perdido

7. In The Wire

8. In Your Mind

9. Leech

10. Our Skin

Upchuck Live Dates

August 20th Athens @ 40 Watt

August 26th Savannah @ El Rocko w/ Psychic Death

August 27th Asheville@ Static Age Records w/ Psychic Death

August 28th Athens w/ Psychic Death

September 21st Atlanta @ Variety Playhouse w/ Amyl & The Sniffers

October 18th Austin, TX @ The Ballroom w/ The Paranoyds

October 19th Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks w/ The Paranoyds

October 21st Nashville, TN @ Third Man w/ The Paranoyds

October 22nd Atlanta, GA @ 529 w/ The Paranoyds

October 23rd Durham, NC @ The Pinhook w/ The Paranoyds