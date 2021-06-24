Upcoming tours & NYC shows from Roc Marciano, Griselda, Stove God Cooks, 38 Spesh, Pink Siifu, more

Roc Marciano helped kick off the whole boom bap-noir sound that continues to take off as Griselda and their peers continue to infiltrate the mainstream, and Roc remains at the top of his game. His newest album Mt. Marci was one of the best rap albums of 2020. He'll play a hometown NYC show on July 22 at Sony Hall with Stove God Cooks, whose Roc Marciano-produced debut album Reasonably Drought was also one of 2020's best rap albums, and opening that show is Pink Siifu. Tickets are on sale now.

That comes a couple months before Stove God Cooks hits the road opening for Griselda's Conway The Machine, including a sold-out show at NYC's Webster Hall as well as stops in Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, New Haven, Los Angeles, Houston, and more. All dates here:

Meanwhile, Griselda (Conway, Benny The Butcher, and Westside Gunn) will be back in NYC when they play Rolling Loud NYC at Citi Field in October. They also play Rolling Loud California and Day N Vegas, and Benny plays Rolling Loud Miami. The Griselda Records-signed Armani Caesar plays Rolling Loud NYC the same day as Griselda and Miami the same day as Benny, and Stove God Cooks plays a different day of Rolling Loud NYC. Benny and Conway also both play Grand Slam Music Fest in Pennsylvania in July.

Benny The Butcher also has a headlining tour scheduled for the fall, including NYC-area shows at Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on 10/15 and Long Island's Paramount on 10/16 (tickets). All dates here:

Griselda mastermind Westside Gunn is also on the lineup for the big, newly-announced Smokers Club show happening at Coney Island Amphitheater on August 14 with headliners The Diplomats (who play the same day of Rolling Loud NYC as Griselda), plus Flatbush Zombies, Smoke DZA, Nyck Caution, Mavi, Slayter, Webbz, Young Mcfly, M-1 of Dead Prez, and Divine RBG. Tickets for that stacked lineup are on presale now. The public on-sale starts Friday (6/25) at 10 AM.

One day after the Smokers Club show, there's a big, free SummerStage hip hop show in Central Park, headlined by Armand Hammer & The Alchemist (who are fresh off releasing their excellent album Haram), and also including Moor Mother, Fielded and KAYANA. After that, Armand Hammer head out on a big tour.

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist (whose Alfredo we named the best rap album of 2020) will also be in NYC together to play Governors Ball in September. Freddie also plays Made In America, Day N Vegas, Lollapalooza, and ACL.

In addition to opening that Roc Marciano/Stove God Cooks show, Pink Siifu plays an album release party at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Rooftop on August 2 with Zelooperz, Turich Benjy, and Ted Kamal (DJ). Tickets are on sale now. Siifu recently released the new song "lng hair dnt care" as part of the Adult Swim singles program, and he suggested that it's the lead single of his new album, tweeting out the song and writing "New Album This Summer Come Soon Give Thanks."

Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin, who released a collaborative album last year and a new EP this year, also team up for a Brooklyn show on July 9 at Friends & Lovers with Nappy Nina & JWords (who are fresh off releasing the collaborative album Double Down) and Monday Night (tickets). That's an in-person show, but if you can't make it, you can also watch it stream live on the Move Forward Music Twitch channel.

Move Forward Music also presents the Baby's All Right (9/18) stop of KeiyaA's tour (which also includes Prospect Park with Yaeji and Nappy Nina), and Move Forward is also presenting and streaming a show from Griselda associate 38 Spesh at Friends & Lovers on July 23 (tickets).

Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Conway, Roc Marciano, Stove God Cooks, Armani Caesar, and Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin all landed on our list of the 50 best rap albums of 2020. The latest Griselda Records release is Mach-Hommy's excellent Pray For Haiti, executive produced by Westside Gunn. Benny the Butcher and 38 Spesh recently released the collaborative album Trust The Sopranos.

For more, read: Freddie Gibbs, Griselda, Boldy James, Alchemist & the new-old sound of rap in 2020