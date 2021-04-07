Useless ID releasing a “best of,” two new songs included (listen to one now)

Israeli skate punk vets Useless ID will release a "best-of" called Most Useless Songs on May 7 via Fat Wreck Chords (pre-order). "It was hard for us to narrow it down, since we think there are a few more songs that could’ve been on the ‘best of,’" says vocalist/bassist Yotam Ben-Horin. "But we thought, ‘What if we released an album of the songs we play live and in the order we do them? How would that go?" He adds that this comp is of the "songs that work best live, songs that have stood the test of time, songs that carry an interesting story, and songs that have been regulars in our sets throughout the years."

The comp includes material from over a 20-year period, from their contribution to Fat Wreck Chords' 1999 comp Short Music For Short People up through two new songs. "I think this compilation shows our growth throughout the years," Ben-Horin said. "We never stuck to one sound in punk rock, and I think that's what defines our band as well. We can do a simple pop-punk song like ‘Night Shift’ and still be able to play something like ‘Isolate Me,’ and it won't be weird because it's the same band with the same sound." About the new songs, he added, "When we recorded the new songs for the ‘best of,’ we were reminded how much fun we have making music together."

One of the two new songs, "Same Old Revolution," is out now, along with a video, and it's a catchy, anthemic punk song with a timeless message that finds this veteran band in fine form. Fat says even more new material is on the way, and if "Same Old Revolution" is an idea of what to expect, consider us excited. Stay tuned for more and check out the new song and Most Useless Songs' tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. State of Fear

2. Isolate Me

3. Night Shift

4. It’s Alright

5. How to Dismantle an Atom Bomb

6. Turn Up the Stereo

7. Jukebox 86

8. Too Bad You Don’t Get It

9. Symptoms

10. Night Stalker

11. Dying Love

12. At Least I Tried

13. New Misery

14. State is Burning

15. Same Old Revolution

16. Into the Exquisite