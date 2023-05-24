Usher replacing Diddy at Roots Picnic 2023

The 2023 edition of Philadelphia festival Roots Picnic happens on June 3-4 at The Mann in Fairmount Park, and they've added Usher as a headliner, replacing Diddy, who is not appearing "due to unforeseen circumstances." Other headliners include Ms. Lauryn Hill (celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill) and Lil Uzi Vert, with Dave Chappelle doing a Friday night comedy set at Wells Fargo Center with The Roots.

The Roots Picnic lineup also includes Ari Lennox, City Girls, Maverick City, Lucky Daye, Syd, GloRilla, Black Thought's Live Mixtape featuring Eve and Busta Rhymes, Dvsn, a Soulquarians icon set (featuring Isley Brothers and Roy Ayers), a State Property reunion (featuring Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, and Oschino & Sparks), and more. See it in full below.

Roots Picnic tickets are on sale now.