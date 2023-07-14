Usurp Synapse reunite for first shows in nearly 20 years, playing This Is Emoviolence Fest

Indiana screamo vets Usurp Synapse were initially around in the late '90s and early 2000s and released a handful of splits and EPs (including splits with Jeromes Dream and Neil Perry), but in 2019 they put out an EP called Adult Adoption (of which very little info seems to exist), and now they've announced their first show in nearly 20 years, with the promise of more to follow.

The band last played at Indiana's Dude Fest in 2004, and they've now been announced to headline Illuminate My Heart Records' This Is Emoviolence IV fest in Providence on October 21 at Dusk, which also includes the very stacked lineup of Frail Body, meth., Amitié, Massa Nera, Dreamwell, Sinaloa, Passionplay, Catalyst, and OLTH. Tickets are going on sale today (7/14) at 5 PM Eastern (link TBA), and IMHR says there will be 130 advance tickets available and 20 walk-up tickets available day-of. Stay tuned for the link.

Usurp Synapse also said that their 2004 EP A Vile Contamina (initially only available on MySpace and then YouTube) is getting an official release soon with new merch, so stay tuned for that as well.

Watch a live video from 2001 and stream a track from the Adult Adoption EP: