Vagabon & Courtney Barnett share Karen Dalton cover

Vagabon and Courtney Barnett toured together in 2018, and now they've reunited on a new cover of Karen Dalton's version of Tom Hardin's oft-covered 1965 song "Reason to Believe." Vagabon takes the lead on vocals for this mellow, folky rendition, with Courtney chiming in for some lovely harmonies. You can watch the video below.

"I recently discovered the Karen Dalton version of 'Reason To Believe' for the first time," Vagabon's Lætitia Tamko says. "I became obsessed and so a few days after discovering it, I was encouraged to record a cover of it in my garage. The decision to have Courtney sing it with me came after we performed it together live at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles on Valentine's Day 2020, a month before lockdown. It was fresh in our brains then so not long after the show, CB came over and we recorded her parts. Oliver Hill plays slide guitar on it."

"I'm a huge fan of Vagabon and Karen Dalton so this was a dream," Courtney says. "They both have a voice that absolutely knocks the wind out of me. I really admire Lætitia and am constantly inspired by her songwriting, production, and our sporadic FaceTime chats."

Meanwhile, Vagabon has also announced a virtual concert happening later this month, on January 29 at 9 PM ET. Tickets and merch are on sale now.