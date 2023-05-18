Vagabon, Geese, DOMi & JD Beck, more playing free show series at Hudson Yards

After debuting last summer, Bowery Presents' series of free, outdoor summer shows will return to Hudson Yards in 2023. They'll happen every Wednesday from June 21-August 9 at 6PM, in the Public Square & Gardens. Entrance is free and open to the public, no ticket required.

This summer's lineup features Geese (on June 21), Thuy (on June 28), DOMi & JD Beck (on July 5), Vagabon (on July 12), and The 502's (on August 2). Stay tuned for the remainder of the lineup.

HUDSON YARDS 2023 SUMMER LINEUP

June 21: Geese

June 28: Thuy

July 5: DOMi & JD Beck

July 12 Vagabon

July 19 TBA

July 26 TBA

August 2 The 502's

August 9 TBA