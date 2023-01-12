Vagabon preps new LP, shares first song in 3 years, “Carpenter,” co-produced with Rostam

Vagabon (aka Lætitia Tamko) has released her first proper new solo single since her 2019 self-titled album. "Carpenter" is instantly bouncy, with synth- and percussion-forward production by Rostam and Vagabon herself. Vagabon's voice mingles coolly with the instrumental, telling a story of opening up to growth. She explains:

"Carpenter" is about that humbling feeling when you desperately want to be knowledgeable, you want to be advanced, you want to be mature, forward thinking, and evolved. It’s about being confronted with your limitations. It’s about that A-HA moment, when a lesson from the past finally clicks and you want to run and tell someone who bore witness to the old you, "I finally get it now."

Listen to "Carpenter" below.

Vagabon is working on a new album set to be released later in 2023--stay tuned for more details. She'll be on the road with Weyes Blood for the latter half of the "In Holy Flux" tour this spring. All dates below.

In the time since her last album, Vagabon released a collaborative song with Jamila Woods & Miloe and covered Karen Dalton/Tim Hardin with Courtney Barnett.

WEYES BLOOD / VAGABON -- 2023 TOUR DATES

3/13 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

3/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

3/15 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

3/17 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

3/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

3/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom - SOLD OUT

3/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

3/23 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

3/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom - SOLD OUT

3/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

3/28 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

3/29 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf - SOLD OUT

3/31 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/1 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

4/2 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom