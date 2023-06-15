Vagabon taps Rostam for new LP ‘Sorry I Haven’t Called,’ shares “Can I Talk My Shit?”

After releasing her first single in three years, "Carpenter," at the beginning of the year, Vagabon has announced her new LP. Sorry I Haven't Called is due September 15 via Nonesuch (pre-order). “I didn't feel like being introspective,” Laetitia Tamko says of the new album. “I just wanted to have fun.” It's her third LP following 2017 debut Infinite Worlds and 2019's self-titled effort. Sorry I Haven't Called was co-produced by Rostam Batmanglij and Laetitia herself. She wrote and produced much of the album in Germany, inspired and surrounded by dance music. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Vagabon dropped opening track "Can I Talk My Shit?" today as well, an understated and blissfully chill track with ethereal, bouncy production under expressive, polished vocals. “This whole record is how I talk to my friends and how to talk to my lovers,” Laetitia says. “I think honesty and conversational songwriting can become poetry. There’s beauty in plainly speaking without metaphors and without flowery imagery.” Listen to "Can I Talk My Shit?" below.

Vagabon also announced a tour, including her UK/EU run supporting Weyes Blood and new headlining North American dates in the fall and winter. See all dates below.

Ahead of the new dates, Vagabon will play a free show in NYC on July 12 at Hudson Yards, part of their summer concert series.

Sorry I Haven't Called Tracklist

1. Can I Talk My Shit?

2. Carpenter

3. You Know How

4. Lexicon

5. Passing Me By

6. Autobahn

7. Nothing To Lose

8. It’s a Crisis

9. Do Your Worst

10. Interlude

11. Made Out With Your Best Friend

12. Anti-Fuck

Vagabon -- 2023 Live Dates

7/12 - New York City @ Hudson Yards

7/22 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

10/20 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/21 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/22 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/26 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

10/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/28 - Hamden, CT @ Set Space Ballroom

10/29 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

10/31 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

11/2 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur ^

11/3 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz ^

11/4 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks ^

11/6 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus ^

11/7 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg - Grote Zaal ^

11/8 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/9 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma ^

11/11 - Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket ^

11/12 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy ^

11/13 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/14 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City ^

12/6 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

12/8 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

12/9 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

12/10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

^ w/ Weyes Blood