Vagrant doing 25th anniversary shows w/ Dashboard Confessional, TGUK, Thrice, more (BV presale)

Vagrant Records has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with reissues, a podcast, and more, and now they've announced two belated anniversary shows dubbed "Vagrant: 26 Years on the Street," one on the West Coast and one on the East Coast.

The West Coast show happens at Irvine, CA's Five Point Amphitheater on May 28 with Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Thrice, The Get Up Kids, The Anniversary, and Hot Rod Circuit, and the East Coast show is June 11 at Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, MA with the same lineup minus Alkaline Trio.

Tickets for Irvine and Worcester go on sale Friday (12/17) at noon Eastern, but you can tickets early in today's (12/16) BrooklynVegan presale, which starts at 1 PM ET. PASSWORD = VagrantBV.

Listen to some of Vagrant's podcast episodes featuring the bands on these shows below...

