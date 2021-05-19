Vagrant Records launches 25th anniversary campaign w/ reissues, a podcast & more

One day after the 25th anniversary of Asian Man Records, another California-based punk label, Vagrant Records (who, coincidentally, signed Alkaline Trio right after they left Asian Man), has kicked off a 25th anniversary celebration. The campaign includes some very cool looking new vinyl variants of records by The Anniversary, Balance and Composure, and Bad Suns (pre-order), as well as Record Store Day (6/12) titles from Alkaline Trio, Thrice, and Senses Fail.

They're also launching podcast called Vagrant Records: 25 Years On The Streets! (natch), hosted by The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor. It kicks off on June 2, and it features episodes with label co-founder Rich Egan, Trever Keith (Face To Face), Chris Carrabba (Dashboard Confessional), Matt Skiba (Alkaline Trio), Buddy Nielsen (Senses Fail), Derek Grant (Alkaline Trio), Riley Breckenridge & Dustin Kensrue (Thrice), Adrianne Verhoeven (The Anniversary), Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Craig Finn (The Hold Steady), Amy Fleischer (Fiddler Records), Andy Hull (Manchester Orchestra), John Reis (Rocket From The Crypt), Francis Mark (From Autumn To Ashes), other Get Up Kids members, chefs Graham Elliot and Danny Bowien (Mission Chinese) and more. Watch the trailer below.

Vinyl Re-Issues Available for Pre-Order Now

7/30/2021 - The Anniversary - Designing A Nervous Breakdown

8/27/2021 - The Anniversary - Your Majesty

8/27/2021 - Balance and Composure - Light We Made

8/27/2021 - Bad Suns - Disappear Here

Record Store Day Titles for June 12th

Alkaline Trio - From Here To Infirmary

Senses Fail - Let It Enfold You

Thrice - To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere

--

18 Essential Early 2000s Melodic Punk & Hardcore Albums