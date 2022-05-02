Vagrant Records tribute album coming (stream 2 tracks)

Vagrant Records has been in the midst of celebrating its 25th anniversary with reissues, a podcast, two big upcoming anniversary shows, and more, and now Wiretap Records and Friend Club Records are teaming up to put out a tribute album to artists from throughout Vagrant's history, with covers by over 30 bands currently signed to their respective labels. It's called Undercover On The Streets, A Vagrant Records Tribute (a nod to the classic Vagrant comp Another Year On The Streets), and it features covers of The Get Up Kids, Alkaline Trio, The Anniversary, Saves The Day, Face To Face, Dashboard Confessional, Senses Fail, Thrice, Paul Westernerg, No Motiv, Alexisonfire, Balance & Composure, The 1975, and more.

We're premiering two of those covers in this post: UK punks Burnt Tapes' rendition of The Get Up Kids' classic "Holiday," and Brooklyn emo band Common Sage's take on likeminded band Balance & Composure's "Midnight Zone." Burnt Tapes stay faithful to the original, and their take rips, while Common Sage take the atmospheric "Midnight Zone" and turn into something that recalls B&C's heavier days. Listen to both and check out the tracklist below. The comp arrives on May 20 (pre-order).

Tracklist

1. Burnt Tapes – “Holiday” (originally performed by The Get Up Kids)

2. Lovebreakers – “Private Eye”(originally performed by Alkaline Trio)

3. Parting – “All Things Ordinary” (originally performed by The Anniversary)

4. Common Sage – “Midnight Zone” (originally performed by Balance And Composure)

5. Catholic Guilt – “At Your Funeral” (originally performed by Saves The Day)

6. Bristol To Memory – “The Pharmacist” (originally performed by Hot Rod Circuit

7. Least – “Hello, I’m in Delaware” (originally performed by City And Colour)

8. Mercy Music – “Get A Life” (originally performed by No Motiv)

9. Love Again – “This Could Be Anywhere In the World” (originally performed by Alexisonfire)

10. Floorbird – “Robbers” (originally performed by The 1975)

11. Talk Show Host – “Chips Ahoy” (originally performed by The Hold Steady)

12. Taken Days – “Buried A Lie” (originally performed by Senses Fail)

13. Wolves&Wolves&Wolves&Wolves – “I’m Trying” (originally performed by Face To Face)

14. Movin In Stereo – “Chariots On Fire” (originally performed by Rocket From the Crypt)

15. American Television – “You And Me” (originally performed by Boxer)

16. Lost In Society – “Broken Record” (originally performed by Automatic 7)

17. Rundown Kreeps – “Diane” (originally performed by The Hippos)

18. Avenues – “Shoot The Moon” (originally performed by Face To Face)

19. Odd Robot – “Holy Roman” (originally performed by The Get Up Kids)

20. Tiny Stills – “Anywhere With You” (originally performed by Saves The Day)

21. Tweedmouth – “As Far As I Know” (originally performed by Paul Westerberg)

22. Elijah Newman – “There’s Something Dark” (originally performed by Dustin Kensrue)

23. The Bell And The Hammer – “Going To Happen” (originally performed by Koufax)

24. All Hallowed – “Beat the Devil’s Tattoo” (originally performed by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club)

25. Harker – “Dustbins of History” (originally performed by The (International) Noise Conspiracy

26. Spaceships – “A Song For Milly Michaelson” (originally performed by Thrice)

27. No Better – Haven’t Been This Happy” (originally performed by Hey Mercedes)

28. NTVTY – The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most” (originally performed by Dashboard Confessional)

29. Ray Gun Solace – “I Won’t Run Away” (originally performed by The New Amsterdams)

30. Paper Disguise – “Stronger Than” (originally performed by Pete Yorn)

31. Dirt Money – “Apocalypse Wow!” (originally performed by Reggie And The Full Effect)