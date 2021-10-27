Valerie June announces 2022 North American tour

Valerie June released a very good new album, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers, earlier this year, and she'll go on a North American tour supporting it in 2022. She's announced "The Moon & Stars Tour," beginning in March and running through May, with stops in Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (April 8 at The Fonda Theater), NYC (May 4 at Town Hall), Ithaca, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Cincinnati, and more. See all dates below.

Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday 10/29 at 10 AM local time, with various presales happening now.

See pictures from Valerie's September Central Park show below.

VALERIE JUNE: 2022 TOUR

Nov 20, 2021 McCarter Theatre Center Princeton, NJ

Jan 29, 2022 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

Mar 31, 2022 The Showbox Seattle, WA

Apr 1, 2022 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC

Apr 2, 2022 Aladdin Theater Portland, OR

Apr 3, 2022 Aladdin Theater Portland, OR

Apr 5, 2022 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

Apr 6, 2022 The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall Berkeley, CA

Apr 8, 2022 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Apr 9, 2022 Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA

May 3, 2022 Academy of Music Theatre Northampton, MA

May 4, 2022 The Town Hall New York, NY

May 5, 2022 The Fillmore Washington, DC

May 6, 2022 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Munhall, PA

May 7, 2022 State Theater of Ithaca Ithaca, NY

May 10, 2022 The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON

May 11, 2022 The Magic Bag Ferndale, MI

May 13, 2022 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland, OH

May 14, 2022 The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH

May 15, 2022 Hifi Annex Indianapolis, IN

May 16, 2022 Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL

May 18, 2022 Old Town School of Folk Music Chicago, IL

May 19, 2022 Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI

May 21, 2022 Englert Civic Theatre Iowa City, IA

May 22, 2022 Delmar Hall Saint Louis, MO

May 24, 2022 Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY

May 25, 2022 Hamilton County Memorial Hall Cincinnati, OH

May 27, 2022 Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (The Capitol Room at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center) Harrisburg, PA

May 28, 2022 Rams Head On Stage Annapolis, MD