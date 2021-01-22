Valerie June announces new album, shares new song “Call Me A Fool”

In addition to appearing on the new guest-filled Amanda Shires song, soul/folk/blues singer/songwriter Valerie June has announced her first album in four years. The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers follows 2017's very good The Order of Time and it comes out March 12 via Fantasy Records (pre-order). It was produced by Jack Splash, and new single "Call Me A Fool" features veteran soul singer Carla Thomas.

"Have you ever been a fool for a dream?" Valerie asks. "It might have been a little dream like a kiss from a lover or a big one like the dream of peace that Dr. King, John Lennon, and so many others have had for humanity. No matter how big or how small your dream may be, keep believing, and let the world call you a fool!"

Speaking about the album overall, Valerie said, "With this record, it finally became clear why I have this dream of making music. It’s not for earthly reasons of wanting to be awarded or to win anybody’s love—it’s because dreaming keeps me inquisitive and keeps me on that path of learning what I have to share with the world. When we allow ourselves to dream like we did when we were kids, it ignites the light that we all have within us and helps us to have a sort of magic about the way we live."

The album also features "Stay," "Stay Meditation," and "You and I," which came out as a triple single a few months ago. Check out the videos for those songs and "Call Me A Fool" below.

Valerie also performs at the virtual Tibet House US Benefit on February 17.

Tracklist

“Stay”

“Stay Meditation”

“You And I”

“Colors”

“Stardust Scattering”

“African Proverb Read By Carla Thomas”

“Call Me A Fool” Featuring Carla Thomas

“Fallin”

“Smile”

“Within You”

“Two Roads”

“Why The Bright Stars Glow”

“Home Inside”

“Starlight Ethereal Silence”

