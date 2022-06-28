Valerie June covers Frank Ocean, Mazzy Star, Nick Cave, Nick Drake & more for new EP (stream a track)

The great singer/songwriter Valerie June announced today an 8-song EP of covers, titled Under Cover, which is due August 26 via Fantasy Records (pre-order). It features a mix of previously released and previously unreleased songs, including the cover of Mazzy Star's "Fade Into You" that she just put out last month, her cover of Bob Dylan's "Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here with You" (which was originally an Amazon Original exclusive), and her covers of John Lennon’s "Imagine" and Nick Drake’s "Pink Moon" from the digital-only deluxe edition of last year's The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers. It also includes previously unreleased covers of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Gillian Welch, Joe South, and Frank Ocean, whose "Godspeed" gets a simple, soulful, piano-based rework. That one's out now. Listen:

Valerie June is on tour this summer as well, hitting festivals and venues all over North America. She'll be at Newport Folk Festival July 24 in Rhode Island and XpoNential Music Festival September 17 in Camden, NJ. All dates below.

Watch the recently-released video for the Mazzy Star cover too:

Under Cover Track List:

“Pink Moon” (Nick Drake)

“Fade Into You” (Mazzy Star)

“Look At Miss Ohio” (Gillian Welch)

“Godspeed” (Frank Ocean)

“Imagine” (John Lennon)

“Don’t It Make You Want To Go Home” (Joe South)

“Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You” (Bob Dylan)

“Into My Arms” (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds)

Valerie June 2022 Tour Dates

7/9 – Palomino Festival – Pasadena, CA

7/10 – Henry Miller Memorial Library – Big Sur, CA

7/11 – Lagunitas Brewing Company – Petaluma, CA

7/24 – Newport Folk Festival – Newport, RI

7/29 – Kaslo Jazz Fest – Kaslo, Canada

7/31 – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA

8/2 – Capital Ballroom – Victoria, BC

8/3 – Alma Mater – Tacoma, WA

8/4 – Hult Center for the Performing Arts – Eugene, OR

8/5-8/7 – Pickathon – Happy Valley, OR

8/18-8/21 – Green Man 2022 – Crickhowell, UK

8/23 – Blues Kitchen – Manchester, UK

8/24 – Thekla – Bristol, UK

9/2 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/17 – XpoNential Music Festival – Camden, NJ