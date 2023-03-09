Valerie June on tour, playing SXSW, Stagecoach, NYC and more

Valerie June hasn't released a new album since 2021's The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers, and while she hasn't announced a follow-up, she is playing shows. She'll be in Austin next week for SXSW, and will stick around for "Strange Things Happening: A Tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe" at Luck Ranch on March 19, that also features Amythyst Kiah, Abraham Alexander, Betty Harris, Ruthie Foster, Thee Sacred Souls, Gypsy Mitchell, Cookie McGee, Adrian Reed, and more, backed by the Binky Griptite Orchestra. Check out the poster for the Rosetta Tharpe tribute below.

Later in the spring, Valerie has festival appearances at Stagecoach, Railbird and more, and also has a few headline shows, including NYC's City Winery on June 13. Tickets for City Winery are currently on sale to Vinofile members and will be on sale to the general public soon.

All tour dates are listed below.

VALERIE JUNE - 2023 TOUR DATES

MAR 13, 2023 - MAR 17, 2023 - SXSW (Austin Convention Center) - Session - Austin, TX

MAR 19, 2023 - Luck, Texas - Spicewood, TX - STRANGE THINGS HAPPENING: A TRIBUTE TO SISTER ROSETTA THARPE

APR 28, 2023 - APR 30, 2023 - Stagecoach 2023 - Indio, CA

MAY 14, 2023 - Mill Valley Music Festival - Mill Valley, CA

JUN 3, 2023 - Railbird Music Festival - Lexington, KY

JUN 8, 2023 - Howard Theatre - Washington, DC

JUN 13, 2023 - City Winery - NYC