Valerie June @ SummerStage in Central Park (pics)

Soul-folk singer Valerie June has been playing shows in support of this year's very good The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers, and the Tennessee-born artist played a show in her adopted hometown of NYC this past Sunday (9/12) in Central Park, part of the ongoing season of free SummerStage shows. With a stage decorated in flowers and candles, featuring a many-membered band with strings, horns, backing vocalists, and more, Valerie sounded amazing at the show. She played a good chunk of the new album (plus older faves), and she broke the show up into different sections, with wardrobe changes to match each one. Pictures of her set are in this post.

Valerie also plays Tennessee's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival later this month, and she opens for The California Honeydrops in Denver in October.

More pictures from Central Park by Toby Tenenbaum and a couple fan-shot videos below...