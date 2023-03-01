Vamachara announce new album ‘No Roses On My Grave,’ share new song
Southern California metallic hardcore band Vamachara have announced a new album, No Roses On My Grave, due April 28 via Closed Casket Activities (pre-order). It was engineered and mixed by Taylor Young, and it features Vamachara's 2022 single "From Miles Away," as well as the just-released "How Long Until It Kills Me." It's a bone-crushing new track and you can hear it below.
Catch Vamachara at LDB Fest this month.
Tracklist
1- From Miles Away
2- How Long Until It Kills Me
3- Pincushion
4- Anathema
5- 10551
6- Desires Deceased
7- Nemesis
8- Atone
9- Make Your Exit