Vamachara announce new album &#8216;No Roses On My Grave,&#8217; share new song

Vamachara announce new album ‘No Roses On My Grave,’ share new song

Southern California metallic hardcore band Vamachara have announced a new album, No Roses On My Grave, due April 28 via Closed Casket Activities (pre-order). It was engineered and mixed by Taylor Young, and it features Vamachara's 2022 single "From Miles Away," as well as the just-released "How Long Until It Kills Me." It's a bone-crushing new track and you can hear it below.

Catch Vamachara at LDB Fest this month.

Tracklist
1- From Miles Away
2- How Long Until It Kills Me
3- Pincushion
4- Anathema
5- 10551
6- Desires Deceased
7- Nemesis
8- Atone
9- Make Your Exit

Filed Under: punk, Taylor Young, Vamachara
Categories: Heavy Metal News, Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan