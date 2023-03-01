Vamachara announce new album ‘No Roses On My Grave,’ share new song

Southern California metallic hardcore band Vamachara have announced a new album, No Roses On My Grave, due April 28 via Closed Casket Activities (pre-order). It was engineered and mixed by Taylor Young, and it features Vamachara's 2022 single "From Miles Away," as well as the just-released "How Long Until It Kills Me." It's a bone-crushing new track and you can hear it below.

Catch Vamachara at LDB Fest this month.

Tracklist

1- From Miles Away

2- How Long Until It Kills Me

3- Pincushion

4- Anathema

5- 10551

6- Desires Deceased

7- Nemesis

8- Atone

9- Make Your Exit