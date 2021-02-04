Vampire Weekend commissioned Sam Gendel & Goose to do 20:21-long covers of “2021”

"2021" is the shortest song on Vampire Weekend's great 2019 album Father of the Bride, but they've now commissioned two very long covers of it, both of which clock in at exactly 20 minutes and 21 seconds. One is by modern-day jazz great Sam Gendel and the other is by jam band Goose. Vampire Weekend write:

The 40:42 EP is out now. We asked two of our favorite artists (West Coast saxophonist Sam Gendel and Connecticut-based jam vanguards Goose) to create 20 minute 21 second versions of "2021." They knocked it out of the park. Both created striking, exploratory works that stand on their own. We hope these 40 minutes and 42 seconds of music will provide some peaceful, vibey atmosphere as we all move through 2021.

The songs are out now as a two-song EP called 40:42, and you can stream both below.

For more "2021" covers, Stereogum points out that Sam Sutherland and Josiah Hughes’ 155 podcast recently released a compilation with 25 punk covers of "2021." You can stream that below too.