Vampire Weekend playing fests in Ohio & Indiana; Lorde, Duran Duran, Lord Huron & more too

Vampire Weekend had their touring plans supporting 2019's excellent Father of the Bride cut short because of the pandemic, but you have a couple of chances to see them this summer, when they'll be back out on the road playing a pair of festivals in the Midwest. The first of those, WonderRoad, is holding its inaugural edition on June 11 and 12 at Garfield Park in Indianapolis, IN. Vampire Weekend headline Saturday (6/11), which also features CHVRCHES, Hippo Campus, Wrabel, Ripe, Noga Erez, John Harvie, Motherfolk, 81355, Goldpark, Detention, Fern Murphy, Huckleberry Funk, and The Vindys.

The fest continues on Sunday (6/12) with a headlining set from Lord Huron, as well as sets from Bastille, Mat Kearney, Milky Chance, The Blue Stones, Reignwolf, Taylor Bennett, Des Rocs, Leah Kate, Hembree, .wavrunner, The Protest and The Palace. Tickets are on sale now, including single and multi-day passes, discounted tickets for kids, and VIP options.

After WonderRoad, Vampire Weekend headline day two of another fest from organizer Elevation Festivals, WonderStruck, happening at Kirtland, Ohio's Lakeland Community College on July 9 and 10. The Lumineers headline Saturday (7/9), which also features All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Tai Verdes, Smallpools, Neil Frances, Mills, Trella, Niko Rubio, Hembree, Detention, 90s Kids, Jack Harris, and Cousin Simple. Along with Vampire Weekend, Sunday's (7/10) lineup also includes Michael Franti & Spearhead, Dean Lewis, Saint Motel, Big Freedia, Valley, Weathers, Michigander, Rebounder, Noah Chenfeld, .wavrunner, Mike Mains & The Branches, Phangs, and The Orphan The Poet. Tickets are on sale now, with various options available.

Elevation Festivals are also throwing WonderBus, which runs three days, on August 26-28 at The Lawn at CAS in Columbus, Ohio. It kicks off on Friday with a "special evening benefitting innovation in mental health treatment and research," with a share of proceeds benefitting the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children's Hospital. Duran Duran headline, and Friday's lineup also features Cannons, Daisy the Great, and Tayls

WonderBus continues on Saturday (8/27) with Lorde headlining, plus sets from Coin, Cautious Clay, Max, The Knocks, Daisy the Great, Almost Monday, Chloe Lilac, Rebounder, 90s Kids, Argonaut, Wasp, Hembree, .wavrunner, Cousin Simple and Day Tvvo. The Lumineers headline Sunday (8/28), which also has Young the Giant, James Bay, Beach Bunny, Meg Myers, Neal Francis, Morgxn, Mills, Noah Chenfeld, Little Image, Madeline the Person, Transviolet, Detention, Phangs, and The Orphan The Poet. Tickets are on sale now, various options included.

In addition to single and multi-day tickets to each festival, there are also multi-fest WonderPasses available, which give you access to your choice of two or all three WonderFestivals. Find more info on each fest's ticket page, and see posters for each fest below.

WonderRoad 2022 loading...

WonderStruck 2022 loading...