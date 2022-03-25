Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig joins Bruce Hornsby on new song “Sidelines” (listen)

Bruce Hornsby has announced a new album, 'Flicted, which is the final installment of his trilogy that began with 2019's Absolute Zero and 2020's Non-Secure Connection, albums that connected Hornsby with hipper, younger collaborators like Bon Iver, The Shins' James Mercer, Jamila Woods, and more. 'Flicted continues that trend; its first single is "Sidelines," a duet with Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig that was co-written by Blake Mills who also plays guitar on the album. Longtime Vampire Weekend collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid produced. Ezra is a good fit for Hornsby, as Vampire Weekend already kind of make the most fashionable possible version of boomer-era cheese, and he fits right in on this song. Listen below.

The album also includes a song with Danielle Haim and one with Bon Iver collaborators Ethan Gruska and Rob Moose. Full tracklist below as well. 'Flicted drops May 27 via Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers.

Tracklist

1. Sidelines (Feat. Ezra Koenig)

2. Tag

3. The Hound

4. Too Much Monkey Business

5. Maybe Now

6. Bucket List

7. Days Ahead (Feat. Danielle Haim)

8. Lidar

9. Is This It

10. Had Enough

11. Simple Prayer II (Feat. Z. Berg, Ethan Gruska & Rob Moose)

12. Point Omega