Vancouver post-punks ACTORS prep ‘Act of Worship’ (watch the “Cold Eyes” video)

Vancouver's ACTORS have been making dark, danceable post-punk for the better part of a decade, and are gearing up to release their second album, Acts of Worship, on October 1 via Artoffact Records. "I made the first ACTORS album without caring about who would hear it," says frontman Jason Corbett. "I think people can feel honesty in music whether they realize it or not. The new album is exactly where I wanted to go with ACTORS. It expands on the last album lyrically and sonically. It’s the next step of our journey."

We've got the premiere of the video for the album's new single, the sultry "Cold Eyes," which sounds like neon-lit black leather, as Corbett whisper-growls over an incessant, minimal beat. "'Cold Eyes' was written and recorded in one day," he says. "Sometimes that just happens and it ends up being the band’s favorite song on the new album." Watch the video, and check out a few other songs from the album, below.

ACTORS had planned to be on a North American tour currently, including a stop at Cold Waves fest in Chicago, but that trek has now been postponed due to Covid 19. Stay tuned for new dates.

Tracklist:

1) Love U More

2) Like Suicide

3) Cold Eyes

4) Obsession

5) Death from Above

6) Killing Time (Is Over)

7) Only Lonely

8) Strangers

9) End of the World

10) Once More with Feeling