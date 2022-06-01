Vandoliers announce new album, share “Before the Fall,” touring with Old 97’s

Texas country punks Vandoliers have announced their fourth album, The Vandoliers, due August 12 via Amerikinda Records (pre-order). The album was produced by Eric Delegard, and like a lot of recent albums, the pandemic played a role, as frontman Joshua Fleming explains: "It was supposed to be a quick turnaround; after touring with Lucero and the Toadies, we were supposed to go into the studio to knock out an album, and head to Europe for the first time." Instead, the tours were cancelled, the band's label folded, and their original two-week recording session ended abruptly. They regrouped in November, and by then the plan for the album had changed.

"We wanted to make an album that had the same power as our live performance — a tight, big sound," Joshua said. "Through trial and error, label closure, fatherhood, sobriety, relapse, the album grew on its own stylistically. After the hardest two years of my life, we created a collection of songs that push us as musicians, songs that reaffirmed my place as a songwriter and a faith in ourselves as a band I don’t think we had before."

The first single is "Before the Fall," which has a calmer vibe compared to some of Vandoliers' more overtly punk-inspired stuff, but it's still got some dirt under its nails, and it evolves into a subtly anthemic hook. Listen below.

The band also have tons of upcoming tour dates, including a show opening for Turnpike Troubadours at the Ryman in Nashville and a run with Old 97's. All dates are listed below.

Vandoliers -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 10 – STHLM Americana – Stockholm, SWE

June 11 – Oslo Americana – Oslo, NO

June 12 – CPH Americana – Copenhagen, DK

June 14 – Q-Bus – Leiden, NL

June 16 – Sound Yard – Hamburg-Bergedorf, DE

June 17 – Buchholz Saloon – Altlandsberg, DE

June 18 – Wilhelmina – Eindohoven, NL

June 21 – La Textil – Barcelona, ESP

June 22 – Rock & Blues Cafe – Zaragoza, ESP

June 23 – Loco Club – Valencia, ESP

June 24 – El Sol – Madrid, ESP

June 25 – Factoria Cultural – Alives, ESP

June 26 – Little Bobby – Santander, ESP

June 29 – The Bullingdon – Oxford, UK

June 30 – Mid Sussex Music Hall – Hassocks, UK

July 1 – Maverick Festival – Easton, UK

July 2 – SouthCider Festival – Bridport, UK

July 3 – The Grace – London, UK

July 4 – O’Rileys – Hull, UK

July 5 – Evron Centre – Filey, UK

July 6 – Broadcast – Glasgow, UK

July 7 – The Cluny – Newcastle, UK

July 9 – Static Roots Festival – Oberhausen, DE

July 10 – Sjock Festival – Gierle, BE

July 22 – Del Norte Tacos – Godley, TX

July 29 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN^

Aug 5 – Stanleys – Tyler, TX

Aug 11 – 3Ten at ACL – Austin, TX

Aug 12 – Kessler Theatre – Dallas, TX

Aug 13 – Beer City Music Hall – OKC, OK

Aug 14 – Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS

Aug 16 – Reverb – Omaha, NE

Aug 17 – Turf Club – Minneapolis, MN

Aug 18 – The Sessions at McPike – Madison, WI

Aug 19 – Showboat Saloon – Wisconsin Dells, WI

Aug 23 – Live From The Divide – Bozeman, MT

Aug 25 – Oil City Beer Company – Casper, WY

Aug 26 – Friday Fest – Greeley, CO

Aug 27 – Cervantes OtherSide – Denver, CO

Aug 28 – LuLus – Colorado Springs, CO

Sept 14 – The Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY*

Sept 15 – Rec Room – Buffalo, NY*

Sept 16 – Ardmore Music Hall – Ardmore, PA*

Sept 17 – Englewood Barn – Hummelstown, PA*

Sept 18 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD*

Sept 20 – Southgate House Revival – Newport, KY*

Sept 21 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH*

Sept 22 – House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH*

Sept 23 – Saint Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI*

Sept 24 – Elevation at The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI*

Sept 25 – The Rave II – Milwaukee, WI*

Sept 27 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI*

Sept 28 – Cavalier Theater – La Crosse, WI*

Sept 29 – Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA*

Sept 30 – Carmi VFW – Carmi, IL

Oct 1 – HI-FI Annex – Indianapolis, IN*

Oct 2 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL*

Oct 7 – State Fair of Texas – Dallas, TX

Oct 8 – Crazy Water Festival – Mineral Wells, TX

^supporting Turnpike Troubadours

* w/ Old 97’s